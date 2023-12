ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winterfest welcomed some special visitors to Kiener Plaza today.

Fredbird and Louie met fans during One Nation Day at Winterfest.

The celebration brings together St. Louis cultures, sports teams and businesses to celebrate the best of the gateway city.

Winterfest continues with daily ice skating through Dec. 31.

