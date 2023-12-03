Man dead after firing shots at police in O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after firing shots at police Sunday in O’Fallon, Missouri, sources told First Alert 4.

The shooting happened on a residential street off of Royal Oaks Drive in O’Fallon. It has not been confirmed if police shot the man or if he shot himself.

Police did confirm to First Alert 4 that they are working an active scene and their officers had shots fired at them.

A First Alert 4 crew is on the scene working to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.