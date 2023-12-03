Surprise Squad
Fire breaks out at restaurant in Lambert International Airport

A fire broke out Saturday at one of the restaurants inside of Lambert International Airport.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the ventilation hood system of a restaurant inside Lambert International Airport, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The department said the fire was in Burger King’s ventilation hood system. Fire could be seen through the roof.

No injuries were reported and all of the workers in the Burger King were accounted for, the fire department said.

First Alert 4 has reached out to a spokesperson for Lambert and is waiting to hear back on any delays caused by the fire.

