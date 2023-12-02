Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy asking for cleaner working conditions after discovering mice, bugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Kipp Winder Academy, a charter school in the Metro, are asking for better, cleaner working conditions after discovering mice, bugs and more inside the school.

Teachers were attending a professional development day when they walked out after being fed up with the cleanliness inside the school.

Teachers say it’s not safe for them and their students to be inside. While the teachers aren’t walking out on the job, they were speaking up about the poor conditions they see every day.

