Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy asking for cleaner working conditions after discovering mice, bugs

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Kipp Winder Academy, a charter school in the Metro, are asking for better, cleaner working conditions after discovering mice, bugs and more inside the school.

Teachers were attending a professional development day when they walked out after being fed up with the cleanliness inside the school.

Teachers say it’s not safe for them and their students to be inside. While the teachers aren’t walking out on the job, they were speaking up about the poor conditions they see every day.

Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
From I-70 to Lowe's parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs
Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs

Styx and Foreigner to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June
Styx and Foreigner to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June
Local veterinarians say to keep pets up to date on vaccines, checkups as respiratory illness...
Local veterinarians say to keep pets up to date on vaccines, checkups as respiratory illness spreads
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Teachers demand school fixes unhealthy conditions
Teachers demand school fixes unhealthy conditions