Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve

By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV) - Prosecutors on Saturday charged a man with six felony counts following a triple shooting Friday in Ste. Genevieve which left the suspected shooter and two victims injured.

Brian P. Wipfler, 33, faces two counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in what police earlier described as an isolated, domestic incident around 10:11 a.m. in the 400 block of Market Street in Ste. Genevieve.

According to a Ste. Genevieve Police probable cause statement, officers arrived at the residence on Market Street and found three people shot. Police said in the statement all three had been living at the home for about ten years. Authorities have not yet released what their relationship was.

One victim was found lying on a couch in the living room and was bleeding profusely from three gunshot wounds, the statement reads. A second victim was on the floor, also bleeding severely from a single gunshot wound.

Both victims told police they had been shot by Wipfler, who subsequently shot himself, according to the statement.

Police found Wipfler lying on his back in between the living room and the kitchen of the home. A large pool of blood was on the floor behind his head, a silver pistol was in his right hand and he was conscious and breathing.

As officers tried to examine Wipfler’s injuries, he told officers that “he felt like he had shot himself in the head,” the statement reads. In Wipfler’s bedroom, police located a second handgun and a note, the contents of which were not disclosed in the statement.

All three people in the home were transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

