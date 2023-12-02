Surprise Squad
Styx and Foreigner to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Styx and Foreigner announced they are continuing their two-year farewell tour, co-headlining ‘Renegades & Juke Box Heroes’ next summer and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 36 shows in June.

The performance will be on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

Styx is widely recognized for their albums from the mid-1970s and early-1990s. Also forming in 1976, half of the Foreign’s members are from the United States and the other half from England.

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour Schedule

  • Tues., 6/11, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
  • Wed., 6/12, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
  • Fri., 6/14, Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage
  • Sat., 6/15, Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Tues., 6/18, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Wed., 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
  • Fri., 6/21, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sat., 6/22, Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Tues., 6/25, Denver, CO Ball Arena
  • Wed., 6/26, West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
  • Fri., 6/28, Anaheim, CA Honda Center
  • Sat., 6/29, Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
  • Sun., 6/30, Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
  • Fri., 7/12, Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
  • Sat., 7/13, Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
  • Mon., 7/15, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
  • Wed., 7/17, Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • Fri., 7/19, West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sat., 7/20, Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Tues., 7/23, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Wed., 7/24, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
  • Fri., 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
  • Sun., 7/28, Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Tues., 7/30, Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
  • Wed., 7/31, Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Fri., 8/2, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
  • Sat., 8/3, Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
  • Sun., 8/4, Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
  • Fri., 8/16, Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
  • Sat., 8/17, Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
  • Tues., 8/20, Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
  • Wed., 8/21, Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
  • Fri., 8/23, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
  • Sat., 8/24, Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Mon., 8/26, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Wed., 8/28, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

