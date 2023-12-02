Styx and Foreigner to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Styx and Foreigner announced they are continuing their two-year farewell tour, co-headlining ‘Renegades & Juke Box Heroes’ next summer and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 36 shows in June.

The performance will be on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

Styx is widely recognized for their albums from the mid-1970s and early-1990s. Also forming in 1976, half of the Foreign’s members are from the United States and the other half from England.

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour Schedule

Tues., 6/11, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Wed., 6/12, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri., 6/14, Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage

Sat., 6/15, Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tues., 6/18, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed., 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri., 6/21, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat., 6/22, Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues., 6/25, Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wed., 6/26, West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Fri., 6/28, Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sat., 6/29, Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun., 6/30, Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri., 7/12, Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sat., 7/13, Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon., 7/15, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Wed., 7/17, Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri., 7/19, West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat., 7/20, Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tues., 7/23, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., 7/24, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun., 7/28, Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tues., 7/30, Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed., 7/31, Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri., 8/2, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat., 8/3, Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun., 8/4, Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Fri., 8/16, Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat., 8/17, Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

Tues., 8/20, Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Wed., 8/21, Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri., 8/23, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat., 8/24, Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon., 8/26, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Wed., 8/28, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.