St. Louis County Police reporting jump in human trafficking cases this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Whether it’s sex or labor trafficking, the crime is a huge problem in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Police say they’ve seen a jump from just three cases last year to 21 this year.

“It’s a fact that human trafficking in the Greater St. Louis area is very bad,” said Dr. Shima Rostami.

Dr. Shima Rostami is with the Gateway Alliance Against Human Trafficking. She says St. Louis has become a hub for human trafficking due to its many highways and its central location in the U.S. The doctor tells First Alert 4 this crime is all about preying on the vulnerable.

“Human trafficking is about manipulation, coercion, and false promises for example, in this case, the trafficker made a perfect story of a perfect future for this young man and his family to manipulate them and bring him over,” Dr. Rostami said.

Dr. Rostami says whether it’s labor or sex trafficking, criminals look for vulnerable people as their victims. Especially those that are economically vulnerable. Sometimes, they can use cultural barriers to keep them from speaking out. Victims are usually isolated an there’s been an increase in the number of child victims since the economic downturn during the pandemic.

Often times, the traffickers are somebody known to the victim.

“There is an estimation that about 30 percent of the cases that initiate with a family member or someone the victim knows,” Dr. Rostami said.

Suspected traffickers are getting caught. Besides the three arrests in St. Charles County this week, earlier this year, Homeland Security Investigations conducted a sting in Kansas City and arrested 22 people.

Help is available for victims of trafficking. Healing Action is a local agency that helps victims of sex trafficking by providing trauma therapy, peer support, and case management.

Rostami says police were alerted to the St. Charles victim because someone saw something and said something.

“Perhaps they didn’t know the signs of human trafficking but he or she saw something that didn’t make sense to them and they reported that.”

