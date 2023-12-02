Surprise Squad
Scattered Showers Likely This Evening & Tonight

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mainly Cloudy Today
  • Dry Through the Afternoon, Showers Arrive This Evening
  • Warmer Days Ahead Next Week

Today: Clouds continue to dominate across our area, but we’re expecting dry weather through the daylight hours. Count on cool highs in the upper 40s. This evening, light rain moves in from the west. The rain won’t be as steady or as heavy as what we experienced Thursday night into Friday.

What’s Next: Sunshine finally returns during the day Sunday. However, an active weather pattern keeps the chances for light rain coming. Watch for another system to clip us Sunday night into Monday morning that could again bring a few showers, with yet another chance for a few sprinkles early Tuesday. There are strong signals for warmer-than-normal temperatures later in the work-week.

