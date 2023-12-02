PNC Bank robbed Saturday in Ballwin

Surprise Squad
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Ballwin Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Saturday in the 15000 block of Manchester Road.

According to a news release, the robbery happened around 12:56 p.m. at the PNC Bank. The suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. After the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask, heading west of the bank. Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 636-227-9636.

