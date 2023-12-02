Surprise Squad
Nurse documents ‘adventures’ of stuffed animal left behind at hospital

A young patient who left her comforting plush toy at the hospital got it back with a story to tell. (WMTW, FAMILY HANDOUT, GABBY DOANEPHOEBE STRITCH, CNN)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A young patient who left her comforting plush toy at the hospital got it back with a story to tell.

“She’s so cute,” Phoebe Stritch, a nurse at Mercy Hospital, said.

Stritch met 6-year-old Eloise Doane at Mercy Hospital when Eloise needed a surgical procedure. Her mom made sure to pack her plush toy named Piggy.

“It was my first time having a kid go through surgery, so it was a stressful few days,” Gabby Doane, Eloise’s mom, said.

Eloise went home but forgot Piggy. When one of the nurses found the stuffed animal, Stritch decided to have a little fun.

“I was just kind of joking around, and I was like, “Piggy is going to follow me around for the day. Piggy’s going to have lunch with me,’” Stritch said.

Stritch took a photo of the toy pretending to eat her sandwich. She then took Piggy along with her and documented his “adventures” in the hospital to send to Eloise along with Piggy.

When Eloise and her mom returned to the hospital to pick up Piggy, they were gifted the book by Stritch. In it Piggy got his height and weight measured and learned about surgeries and hospital charts.

“It was a good way for her to process what she went through and telling people about her surgery she could kind of flip through the pages and explain what was happening,” Doane said.

Stritch said that it felt glad to know her fun idea impacted Eloise.

“It just felt good to know that what I did meant something to her,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

