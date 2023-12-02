‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to protest rodent and roach infested school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Educators at a South City charter school tell First Alert 4 they are working inside a mouse apocalypse.

“Some of them are dead in traps. You can find them outside, says an anonymous educator. I’ve even gone as far as to bring my cat.”

Kipp Wonder Academy teachers walked out in protest during a professional development on Friday.

The group says they are forced to work alongside mice, cockroaches and mold and school leaders refuse to fix it.

“We don’t want to work under these conditions, we don’t want to teach our students under these conditions, and we don’t want our students to have to learn under these conditions,” says kindergarten teacher, Marquida Davis.

“You put the burden on the teachers to be in a building with mice, cockroaches, black mold, leaking ceilings, thermostats that don’t work, water fountains that boil water and burn kids mouths and we’re done,” says one teacher.

“We would like a new school building for our students. One that is equipped with the classrooms appropriate enough to teach them,” Davis says.

Kipp Wonder Academy released the following statement to First Alert 4.

“The top priority of Kipp St. Louis Public Schools is the health and safety of our students, families, and staff. Our building passed its inspection prior to school starting, and we schedule routine pest control visits multiple times a month.”

