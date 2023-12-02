Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

MetroLink to implement new operating plan Monday

MetroLink announced it will implement a new operating plan on Monday, December 4, which will...
MetroLink announced it will implement a new operating plan on Monday, December 4, which will include periods of two-car service, single-car service and single-car boarding.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MetroLink announced it will implement a new operating plan on Monday, December 4, which will include periods of two-car service, single-car service and single-car boarding.

MetroLink says this new operating plan follows the conclusion of a pilot program launched by Metro Transit on October 2 to evaluate the potential benefits of single-car MetroLink service.

Under the new operating plan:

  • During weekdays, two-car trains will be in operation on the Red and Blue Lines from the beginning of service until 8 p.m.
  • During weekday evenings after 8 p.m., MetroLink customers must board the front train car. The rear car will be closed, and customers will not be able to board it.
  • During weekends, MetroLink will operate single-car trains all day on Saturday and Sunday.
  • MetroLink will operate two-car service during weekday evenings and weekends if needed when there are large events in downtown St. Louis or other instances of high ridership.

Single-car service will be used during low ridership periods due to public safety benefits highlighted during the pilot program, including more effective surveillance and patrols from the Metro Transit Public Safety team, law enforcement partners and contracted security teams.

“We are always looking for operational efficiencies while balancing customer needs both with space and security. We appreciate the patience demonstrated by our customers during this pilot program and now as we implement these MetroLink changes,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs
Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs

Latest News

‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to...
‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to protest rodent and roach infested school
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park