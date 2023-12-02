MetroLink to implement new operating plan Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MetroLink announced it will implement a new operating plan on Monday, December 4, which will include periods of two-car service, single-car service and single-car boarding.

MetroLink says this new operating plan follows the conclusion of a pilot program launched by Metro Transit on October 2 to evaluate the potential benefits of single-car MetroLink service.

Under the new operating plan:

During weekdays, two-car trains will be in operation on the Red and Blue Lines from the beginning of service until 8 p.m.

During weekday evenings after 8 p.m., MetroLink customers must board the front train car. The rear car will be closed, and customers will not be able to board it.

During weekends, MetroLink will operate single-car trains all day on Saturday and Sunday.

MetroLink will operate two-car service during weekday evenings and weekends if needed when there are large events in downtown St. Louis or other instances of high ridership.

Single-car service will be used during low ridership periods due to public safety benefits highlighted during the pilot program, including more effective surveillance and patrols from the Metro Transit Public Safety team, law enforcement partners and contracted security teams.

“We are always looking for operational efficiencies while balancing customer needs both with space and security. We appreciate the patience demonstrated by our customers during this pilot program and now as we implement these MetroLink changes,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.