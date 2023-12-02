Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket

BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is calling for a police chief to resign after the chief and another officer with the department tased him during an incident that resulted in a parking ticket.

Court records show Jeremy Cureton, 27, was issued a parking ticket and charged with resisting arrest after an August 28 incident in Brooklyn, Illinois.

Cureton told First Alert 4 the Brooklyn Police Department had his vehicle towed after illegally parking in a handicap parking spot. Cureton said officers wanted the key to his vehicle to help facilitate the towing of his vehicle. Cureton admitted to not handing over his keys because he believed towing his vehicle wasn’t necessary.

Cureton captured the encounter with police on cell phone video. The video shows police chief Thomas Jeffery and another officer entering an apartment at the Brooklyn Thomas Terry Apartments complex. Chief Jeffery is seen pulling out his taser and tasing Cureton after asking Cureton and his friend in the apartment to comply with the investigation.

“How do you resist arrest on a parking ticket? I’m traumatized from the whole experience,” Cureton said. “Once he got aggressive, I went and grabbed my phone. Once I grabbed my phone and come back I see her at the door arguing with the police like they’re trying to come in the house. I want the chief out.”

Chief Jeffery told First Alert 4 the police department was investigating a tip about a stolen car in the area. The chief said Cureton’s vehicle wasn’t registered and it had no license plates. Cureton disputes that in an interview with First Alert 4.

Cureton said he’s pleaded not guilty to the resisting arrest charge.

Chief Jeffery declined to comment on whether it was legal or not to enter the residence Cureton was in. The chief cited that the investigation is still pending.

Cureton is due in court later this month.

First Alert 4 requested the police report, body camera footage and dash camera footage from the Brooklyn Police Department.

