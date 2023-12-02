Man faces 41 charges in month-long crime spree in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Circuit attorneys charged a man with 41 criminal offenses on Friday, accusing him of numerous felonies during a month-long crime spree in St. Louis.

First Alert 4 reported on 37-year-old Romel S. Taylor last month, after police statements showed he walked away from a carjacking when the victim started praying and then later robbed a bank.

The warrant issued for him on Friday includes 38 felonies and three misdemeanors, which police say happened between Oct. 10 and Nov. 9 in St. Louis. Charges include counts of first and second-degree robbery, 10 counts of second-degree burglary, 16 counts of first-degree property damage, 12 counts of stealing and one count of armed criminal action.

Taylor is currently awaiting trial in the St. Louis Justice Center. St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Catherine Dierker has ordered he be held without the possibility of bond on the most recent charges.

St. Louis County court records show Taylor was free on bond on a charge of fleeing police during the time the crimes were committed in the city. He is also accused in the county of stealing another vehicle and other misdemeanor offenses.

While bond in the county case of fleeing police was initially set at $25,000 cash only, Associate Circuit Judge Krista Peyton on Oct. 10 ordered it reduced to $4,000 with a 10% allowance.

The day Taylor was released on $400 bond in the county, he stole a Chevrolet Equinox in the 1100 block of Third Street, according to a St. Louis Police probable cause affidavit supporting the list of charges filed Friday.

On Oct. 19, Taylor is accused of trying to carjack a man with an ax, when the victim asked him to pray with him.

While Taylor did not steal the vehicle in that incident, the following day, on Oct. 19, he is accused of stealing a Mazda sedan in the 4400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said in the affidavit filed Friday that later in the day on Oct. 19, he also burglarized a clothing store, which would ultimately help authorities identify him in a separate crime.

On Oct. 20, Taylor is accused of backing the stolen Mazda into a store and stealing cigarettes. A short time later he allegedly broke in another shop window and entered the building. After that, police said, he attempted to drive the Mazda into another business but was unsuccessful.

Authorities found the stolen Mazda later Oct. 20 in St. Clair County. There, he stole another vehicle, the affidavit states. After leaving St. Clair, police said Taylor tried to rob the Bank of America at 1500 St. Louis Avenue.

Prosecutors charged him in a separate case with first-degree robbery in that incident. In the bank robbery, he was caught on surveillance video wearing items stolen earlier from the clothing store, the affidavit reads.

According to the affidavit, Taylor then went on to carjack a Jeep Cherokee, again while wearing stolen merchandise. He is accused of using the Jeep to ram through the doors of two other businesses, stealing tools from inside one and numerous ski masks form the other.

Taylor’s alleged crime spree was not limited to Missouri, police said. He used the Jeep to ram into another business in East St. Louis, where the vehicle was later recovered, according to the affidavit.

Police stated on the afternoon of Oct. 25, Taylor carjacked a Chevrolet SUV, which he would use to ram in the doors of eight separate businesses that day. He is stated to be on surveillance video in almost all the incidents and gained entry to all but two of the stores.

Later that day, police said he and an unidentified woman tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets at another business. The stolen Chevrolet was also recovered that day, according to the affidavit.

Taylor is accused of carjacking another vehicle on Oct. 26, a Dodge pickup truck, and using it to smash in the doors of three businesses.

On Oct. 30, police stated Taylor stole a Lincoln SUV from a detail shop. Officers said they found the stolen Dodge truck still running at the scene. The Lincoln was the second vehicle Taylor is accused of stealing that day, as police say he later stole another Jeep Cherokee by gesturing to the victim as if he had a gun.

Taylor’s alleged crime spree saw a lull until Nov. 8, when he is accused of stealing a Lexus sedan at knifepoint. And the following day, his alleged crime spree would come to an end.

When Taylor allegedly stole another vehicle on Nov. 9, the victim left his cellphone in the car, which police used to track Taylor’s whereabouts and arrest him.

