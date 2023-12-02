Surprise Squad
Man convicted of 2020 murder asking for new trial

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pine Lawn man convicted Thursday of murdering a man in July 2020 is asking for a new trial.

Court records show a St. Louis jury found Ramon White, 21, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Dwight Henderson.

Following the verdict, attorneys for White requested addition time prior to sentencing to file a motion for a new trial. Circuit Judge Nancy McLaughlin granted the request and set the hearing for Jan. 26.

The Associated Press reports Henderson spotted a man trying to steal his rental car at a gas station, ran outside and tried to grab the robber’s gun. He was then shot in the chest.

At the age of 15, White was charged in the July 2017 death of 13-year-old Anthony Wilson Jr. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the charges in February 2019 after top prosecutor at the time Kim Gardner said key witnesses were not available, the AP reports.

