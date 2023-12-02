Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man carjacked at gunpoint while warming vehicle in North St. Louis

(WTVG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint while warming up his vehicle early Friday in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police incidents reports state the 28-year-old victim was sitting in his 2014 black Dodge Challenger around 3:20 a.m. outside his residence in the 4100 block of East Carter Street. The victim was on his cellphone and waiting for the engine to warm up when he heard a tapping on the window.

The victim looked up to see a man in dark clothing pointing a gun at him, the report states. The suspect demanded the victim get out of the car, which he did, and the suspect fled in the car.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood cuts 10 athletic teams, gets rid of 9 staff positions
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm

Latest News

Gavel
Florissant man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing wife before divorce hearing
North Co. man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing ex-wife
‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to...
‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to protest rodent and roach infested school
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket