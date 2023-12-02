Local veterinarians say to keep pets up to date on vaccines, checkups as respiratory illness spreads

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Respiratory issues are not just affecting people this time of year. A mysterious canine respiratory illness has popped up across the U.S.

Veterinarians say this mysterious illness is spread through interactions with other dogs. In the St. Louis region, veterinarians said it is important to keep your dogs up to date on vaccines and checkups.

Much like health issues with humans, the pandemic created a backlog in care for pets. Veterinarians say avoid shared toys and shared water bowls in places like dog parks.

