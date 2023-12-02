Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Local veterinarians say to keep pets up to date on vaccines, checkups as respiratory illness spreads

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Respiratory issues are not just affecting people this time of year. A mysterious canine respiratory illness has popped up across the U.S.

Veterinarians say this mysterious illness is spread through interactions with other dogs. In the St. Louis region, veterinarians said it is important to keep your dogs up to date on vaccines and checkups.

Much like health issues with humans, the pandemic created a backlog in care for pets. Veterinarians say avoid shared toys and shared water bowls in places like dog parks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
Colin Blake, a man from England, said a spider laid eggs in his big toe while on a cruise.
GRAPHIC: Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got them all out’

Latest News

Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Ladue School District welcomes a four-legged friend to its counseling staff
Ladue School District welcomes a four-legged friend to its counseling staff
dancing santas
Dancing Santas in Clayton benefitting Toys for Tots
Gavel
St. Louis man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges