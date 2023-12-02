Inmates to see new medical provider at City Justice Center after string of deaths

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center will see a new medical provider overseeing inmate health starting Friday following concerns from city leaders after a string of inmate deaths earlier this year.

“The contract with Physician Correctional, USA allows the City of St. Louis to provide necessary healthcare to detainees at the CJC as City leaders continue to search for longer-term healthcare management at the facility through the bidding and contracting process,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

First Alert 4 has been tracking inmate deaths at the CJC over the last several years, including 10 within the last two years. The most recent concerns stem from three inmate deaths over a month-and-a-half span from August into September.

It was around the time of the third inmate death that city leaders began the search for a new medical provider, announcing it wouldn’t be renewing the contract with its previous provider.

“The City of St. Louis Department of Health, which has not historically been engaged with healthcare services at the CJC, led efforts to secure the new contractor within the past two months and, moving forward, will provide auditing and oversight of medical operations,” the city said.

Detention Facilities Oversight Board chair Reverend Darryl Gray previously told First Alert 4 the trend is concerning.

“When detainees die, it’s important to ask that one question: why?” Reverend Gray said. “Why did this happen, or how did this happen so we can look at prevention, so that we can look at precautions, so we can look at conditions. Is there something that, as a jail, is there something that could have been done?”

The move to switch providers also follows protests for transparency from within the jail and the call from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones for more city positions dedicated to overseeing inmate health care at the jail.

“In October, Mayor Jones called for $2 million to be allocated to establish a new Chief Medical Officer position and support staff positions in the health department to provide this oversight management,” the city said.

Applications for those positions are currently open on the City’s Jobs page.

The emergency medical contract with Physician Correctional, USA is temporary, according to the city, and allows for inmates to be cared for properly while the city continues its search for a more permanent medical provider.

The St. Louis Department of Health will be auditing and overseeing the new medical provider in the interim.

The move also comes as Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has been called in to investigate inmate deaths, reported riots and other issues at the jail. The investigation stems from concerns from state lawmakers regarding a lack of medical care, a lack of nutrition due to nonpayment of vendors and a failure to respond to oversight efforts by the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board.

