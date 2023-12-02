Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Florissant man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing wife before divorce hearing

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County man has been sentenced to life in prison Friday for stabbing and killing his ex.

Michael Oshia, 52, of Florissant, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 15 years, for the 2021 murder of Kimberly Oshia, his wife at the time. Oshia was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on September 20 and sentenced on December 1.

According to court documents, Oshia stabbed and killed Kimberly on December 29, 2021, ahead of a hearing for the two’s divorce.

The Florissant Police Department handled the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood cuts 10 athletic teams, gets rid of 9 staff positions
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm

Latest News

North Co. man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing ex-wife
‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to...
‘Mice and rodents running around the children’: Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy walk out to protest rodent and roach infested school
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket
Metro East man says Brooklyn PD chief tased him over parking ticket