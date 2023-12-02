Developer buys vacant properties on South Kingshighway, plans multifamily development

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -After years of abandonment, seven properties along South Kingshighway near I-64 could be demolished in the coming months.

NorthPoint Development confirmed that it had purchased the properties in a partnership with two residents in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

The company, which largely develops commercial properties, said it was planning a multifamily development in the spot, its first residential project in the St. Louis area.

Alderman Michael Browning said some of the properties had been sitting empty for more than 20 years and that previous owners had done little to maintain or repair them.

Drury Hotels had acquired the land at one point, then sold the property to Lux Living. Browning said Lux had pushed for demolishing the homes, but had failed to clear preservation requirements to do so. Facing pressure and fines from the city, Lux sold the properties this fall.

The former townhomes have since decayed further, to the point where Browning believes they are no longer salvageable. Several have roofs that have fallen in and all have been secured with plywood.

“We’ll be moving for emergency demolition in the next few weeks,” Browning said.

A spokesperson for NorthPoint said the company’s plans for the site were still in development. In a statement they wrote:

“The Grove is an exciting area with lots of recent activity. Planning is underway, and we look forward to investing in the Southeast Forest Park Neighborhood.”

