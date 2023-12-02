Cardinals, Salvation Army team up for Tree of Lights campaign

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals and the Salvation Army are coming together for a good cause.

The Cardinals teamed up with the Salvation Army to raise money for the 76th annual Tree of Lights campaign, ringing the bell and asking for donations outside Schnucks throughout the day. Those taking part included former Cardinal Al Hrabosky, executive John Mozeliak, and Fredbird.

Former Cardinal Ricky Horton said he’s thrilled to get to work with the Salvation Army this year while at the Schnucks in Richmond Heights.

Anyone donating $5 or more Friday received a voucher for two tickets to a Cardinals game next year. Fans who couldn’t make it out can still donate online throughout the holiday season.

