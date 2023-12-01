Surprise Squad
USPS holds job fairs in St. Louis area amid worker shortage

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The U.S. Postal Service is trying to hire more workers to overcome a national employee shortage and to staff up for the busy holiday shopping season.

Mark Inglett is a spokesman for the USPS.

“We continue to improve and grow our workforce to be ready for it,” he said.

The agency held job fairs at area post offices Thursday. Ten post offices in St. Louis and St. Louis County hosted 3-hour job fairs.

Anyone hired as a result of the job fairs could be on the job and helping with the seasonal rush within two weeks.

According to the St. Louis branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the shortage of postal workers has resulted in some employees working 12-hour days.

“Contractually, they’re limited to 12 hours a day and 60 hours a week. But starting Saturday, there’s an exclusion period. So they can be working past 12 hours a day or even 60 hours a week,” said Brian Litteken of NALC.

The union said there are currently 1,248 full-time letter carriers delivering mail in the City of St. Louis. But he said that’s 200 short of what’s needed.

Bill Bradley is president of the local chapter of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU). He told First Alert Four that the postal service has a high turnover rate.

“It’s like a culture shock or a physical shock to work that many hours. So some of them don’t make it through. So it’s a revolving door kind of,” he said.

By some estimates the turnover rate is 50%.

Inglett said turnover is a problem for many employers and that the agency is holding job fairs around the country. He added that USPS converted 150,000 part-time jobs to full time and has hired 10,000 new seasonal workers.

“So there may be pockets throughout the country that we’re still needing to add onto,” he said.

