St. Louis man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possessing drugs and automatic weapons.

According to a U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, 26-year-old Courtlend Green pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Green is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detectives began investigating Green after learning he was selling drugs at a supermarket in the 8300 block of North Broadway, according to the release.

As he was leaving the store on Jan. 3, officers used spike strips on his car before activating their lights and trying to approach due to Green’s history of fleeing, the release states. He sped away and then crashed into another car at the intersection of Broadway and Gimblin roads.

After crashing, Green fled on foot and was caught by police. Inside the car he was driving, officers found two handguns converted to be fully automatic, both with high-capacity magazines. About 64 grams of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl was also found in car, the release states.

