Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Shooting in downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO, number of victims unknown

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV) -- There was a shooting in downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Friday morning.

David Bova, a city official, told First Alert 4 that the shooter was in custody following an “isolated incident” downtown.

The exact location of the shooting and the number of victims was not immediately known. The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details of the shooting to a reporter.

The Ste. Genevieve R-II School District posted on Facebook that it was in contact with law enforcement after an incident Downtown.

“Students and employees are not in danger, and SG R-II is not in lockdown or shelter in place,” the post said.

Valle Catholic School also posted on Facebook that its students and employees were not in danger. The school did not go on lockdown or shelter in place.

A First Alert 4 news crew is headed to the town, about an hour south of downtown St. Louis. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
Graphic
Suspect, 14, arrested after carjacking, chase in St. Louis City
Fontbonne Universtiy to cut 21 programs, 19 faculty posts
Fontbonne University to cut 21 programs, 19 faculty posts
Colin Blake, a man from England, said a spider laid eggs in his big toe while on a cruise.
GRAPHIC: Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got them all out’

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Police investigating homicide in Washington Park
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
First Alert 4 speaks with agency in charge of training officers on human trafficking