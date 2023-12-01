Shooting in downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO, number of victims unknown

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV) -- There was a shooting in downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Friday morning.

David Bova, a city official, told First Alert 4 that the shooter was in custody following an “isolated incident” downtown.

The exact location of the shooting and the number of victims was not immediately known. The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details of the shooting to a reporter.

The Ste. Genevieve R-II School District posted on Facebook that it was in contact with law enforcement after an incident Downtown.

“Students and employees are not in danger, and SG R-II is not in lockdown or shelter in place,” the post said.

Valle Catholic School also posted on Facebook that its students and employees were not in danger. The school did not go on lockdown or shelter in place.

A First Alert 4 news crew is headed to the town, about an hour south of downtown St. Louis. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

