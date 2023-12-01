Surprise Squad
Man pleads guilty after first-degree murder conviction vacated

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man whose first-degree murder conviction was vacated has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in exchange for a 25-year prison term.

Friday, Benjamin A. Chatman, 35, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of Gregory Jordan, 35.

Chatman was found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, which resulted in a mandatory sentence of life without parole. He later appealed, claiming he was not informed he was facing life without parole and thought he would receive 20 years at most if convicted.

In 2021, Chatman’s original lawyer testified at an evidentiary hearing that he thought the range for Class A felonies was 10 years to life in prison. Last year, Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach vacated Chatman’s convictions because his lawyer misadvised him about the sentencing law, which led him to reject a plea deal for 20 years in prison.

Chatman was set for a retrial to begin next week.

