Lindenwood cuts 10 athletic teams, gets rid of 9 staff positions

Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Generic image of Lindenwood University
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Lindenwood University is cutting 10 athletic teams at the end of their respective seasons this school year and getting rid of nine filled positions at the university.

After an assessment of the athletic department, the university announced it decided to cut men’s lacrosse, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor and outdoor track and field, and wrestling. Women’s field hockey, gymnastics, swimming and diving, as well as men’s and women’s cycling, will also be discontinued.

All the programs will be cut after the spring 2024 season, with the exception of women’s field hockey, which had its season in the fall. It was discontinued effective immediately.

The decision was “a result of a thorough assessment of our athletic department’s sustainability,” the university said in a statement released just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

The university also got rid of nine current staff positions and dropped many vacant positions. Cutting the positions was in an effort to“rebalance our investments in staffing across various university divisions.” The staff cuts were effective as of Friday.

Earlier this week, Fontbonne University in Clayton announced it would cut 21 programs and 19 faculty positions amid a budget shortfall.

