Ladue School District welcomes a four-legged friend to its counseling staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The Ladue School District is helping its students overcome lingering challenges leftover from the pandemic with the addition of a therapy dog.

Maggie Travers, a counselor within the district, proposed the idea to district staff shortly after the pandemic.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of anxiety, some social skills that kids who weren’t in school for a couple years have been struggling with, academically sometimes too,” said Travers. “So this is an added layer to help some of those kiddos.”

After two years of waiting, Travers learned last year she would receive a therapy dog from local non-profit CHAMP. Jag, short for Jaguar was officially placed with the district earlier this summer.

“He loves to go where the need is,” she said. “When I was sitting in a circle with kids, no one shared what was going on but he army crawled over to one of the students and just wanted to sit by the student, Jag is very sensitive.”

Jag was born in August of 2021 and along with his siblings, was raised and trained to be service dogs. First Alert 4 first met Jag when he was just eight-weeks-old.

After two years of extensive training as a facility dog, he now finds himself in the hallways and classrooms of elementary schools and the fifth grade center in the Ladue School District.

“It’s a good thing because lots of kids including me have mental health struggles and need help with their emotions and anxiety and stress and having a dog there kind of comforts you, like I’m here, you’re okay, everything is going to be fine,” said fifth grader Alice McDonald.

Travers visits different schools and in addition to serving as a counselor, teaches a chair yoga class to students. While she teaches, Jag relaxes on the floor. Even in his shut-eye, students say it spreads a comforting feeling.

“He lets me let go of any stress that I’ve been holding in so I feel much more relaxed after I can pet Jag,” said PJ Hangbe.

Shortly before class is over, students are given the chance to love on Jag, petting him and giving him hugs. It’s the highlight of the day for many kids.

“I think even having Jag makes lots of people grades go up and it could be very good in schools, like if you’re sad or angry or any strong emotion that you need someone by you to help you,” said fifth grader Michael Allen.

Jag will continue to work at the district until he retires. Living with his handler, Travers, has changed her life, too.

“He’s such a special boy and I’ve seen the joy he has brought and it’s been such a long road to get him and just to see what he’s doing for kids in the district,” said Travers.

