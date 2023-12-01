Surprise Squad
From I-70 to Lowe’s parking lot, recent road rage incidents cause growing concern

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Data shows road rage incidents are on the rise and in the St. Louis region, several moments of anger on the streets have led to bullets flying.

“I think everyone has this fear that it may happen to them,” said Paul Bastean with Ultimate Defense in St. Peters. The teach a variety of classes to gun owners to ensure proper training.

He says a lack of patience and a higher tendency for anger has led to more road rage incidents.

On Saturday in St. Charles County, Theodore Campbell was charged with firing a gun on I-70, hitting another car. The same day, police say Matthew Senechal fired shots at another car after a fender bender in South St. Louis City.

The day before, police in Wentzillve say Johnny Tracy targeted a family after the driver failed to use her turn signal. The couple, in the car with thier three children, pulled into the Lowe’s parking lot and police say Tracy blocked them in. An argument ensued and both the suspect and victim pulled their weapons. Police say surveillance showed Tracy was the agressor.

“A lot of what we teach is not to engage. If it’s a matter of ego, their ego is hurt or slighted because someone cut them off in traffic, it’s just not worth dying for, it’s not worth losing your life for going to prison for,” said Bastean.

Earlier this month police say Robert Mulkey shot and killed Benjamin Merrit following an argument on Highway 141 in Fenton. Mulkey is charged with first degree murder.

