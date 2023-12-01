Family of man that was killed by speeding driver speaks after driver found guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is a step closer to closure for a family that has been fighting for justice.

Dan Domian was hit and killed by a driver speeding in a Maserati in south St. Louis City nearly six years ago.

And now, the man behind the wheel has been found guilty.

Dozens of his family and friends packed the courtroom for this trial, and they exclusively tell First Alert Four’s Lauren Trager they are elated by the outcome.

“I slept so well last night, the first time in six years that I’ve slept so well,” said Pam Domian, as she smiles now, thinking of her husband.

“My husband was just the most fabulous man,” said Pam Domian.

It was December 9th, 2017, a little before 4 p.m. A Maserati, speeding down Gravois, crashed into Dan’s truck, leaving it mangled.

The Maserati’s driver, 17-year-old Mahdi Gayar, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Even with a history of reckless driving, including numerous traffic tickets, he wasn’t charged for Dan’s death until a year and a half later.

“It’s been very difficult,” Pam said.

Chaos and staffing shortages under Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and continuances from the defense team further delayed the case for years, until now.

“The jury listened. They truly, truly listened to what each person said, and took notes. Many of them took notes, and it was very wonderful to hear that guilty verdict for involuntary manslaughter,” Pam said.

Wednesday, Gayar was found guilty by a jury of involuntary manslaughter.

“You know, this kid has thought about that every day since,” said Defense attorney Travis Noble.

He says Gayar does feel remorse.

Even still, he says they are asking for a new trial and will appeal.

“I think we have a real issue with the involuntary manslaughter because the only thing they proved was the speed. And I don’t believe that speed gets you there on the recklessness standard under Missouri law,” Noble said.

And given his age and lack of serious priors, Noble says probation is appropriate.

“I don’t think he deserves a Get Out of Jail Free ticket,” said Pam.

But she’s hoping Gayar will spend significant prison time to think of what he did.

“I know he’s a young man, I’m sorry that he ruined his life by being foolish. But I want him to learn,” she said.

Gayar was found not guilty of armed criminal action, which does carry a mandatory minimum sentence. He is set to be sentenced by a judge on the involuntary manslaughter charge in January. He faces up to ten years in prison. The Circuit Attorney’s office had initially said it could be seven years.

