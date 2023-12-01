Drizzle & Stray Showers Possible Today
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Steady Rain From Overnight Moved Out Early This morning
- Wet Roads for the Morning Drive, but Not Much Rain Falling
- Stray Pockets of Drizzle or Light Showers Possible Through the Afternoon
Today: Clouds dominate as a slow-moving area of low pressure traverses Missouri and Illinois. Watch for a stray shower or a pocket of drizzle anytime this morning and afternoon.
What’s Next: While the weekend will be mainly dry, there is a chance of a few showers late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with more sunshine by Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.