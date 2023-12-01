Drizzle & Stray Showers Possible Today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Steady Rain From Overnight Moved Out Early This morning

Wet Roads for the Morning Drive, but Not Much Rain Falling

Stray Pockets of Drizzle or Light Showers Possible Through the Afternoon

Today: Clouds dominate as a slow-moving area of low pressure traverses Missouri and Illinois. Watch for a stray shower or a pocket of drizzle anytime this morning and afternoon.

What’s Next: While the weekend will be mainly dry, there is a chance of a few showers late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with more sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

