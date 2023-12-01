Downtown business hopeful Anthem job announcement signals growth in St. Louis core

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Matt Ratz has had a front-row seat to the changes in downtown St. Louis over the past few years.

Ratz is the co-owner of UKRAFT Cafe and Catering, a lunch place on Chestnut. He said he’s been thankful to see busy lunch crowds returning during the week, though he felt that the effects of the pandemic have still lingered for businesses like his that serve office workers Downtown.

“A lot of companies have given employees options to work remotely, and that’s put a strain on some of us,” he said.

But Ratz has been optimistic about owning a business in the district. He said Peabody Plaza, where he leases space, has kept a healthy occupancy rate.

He was also encouraged to see a jobs announcement from a Downtown employer on Thursday. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said it would add 250 jobs to its office space near Union Station and City Park Stadium.

The company said the positions will be full-time, long-term jobs that include roles such as pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, benefits specialists, and customer care agents. This is part of a specialty pharmacy team that will service those with rare and chronic conditions.

At the press event announcing the openings, Anthem President Stephanie Vojicic said she thought of Downtown office space as a perk for many employees.

“We have frequent discussions with employees about location and space,” she said. “They enjoy being here.”

Downtown has also suffered from issues with crime, vacancy and blight. While police data has shown a decrease in recent months, Ratz felt the perception of danger has hurt tourism in the city.

“We’re greatly impacted by some of the things perception-wise that have to do with crime,” he said.

Jason Hall, the president and CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., said at the Anthem announcement that he felt conditions were improving in the district for both employers and visitors. He stressed the importance of investing into downtown as a region.

“This area becomes the visual cue to the rest of the world. Is this a place on the rise or the decline?” Hall said. “We have to have a vibrant urban core. We need more investments Downtown and more announcements like this.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.