Cooler For the First Half of the Weekend & Light Rain

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A few sprinkles possible tonight
  • Saturday afternoon is dry, but the evening brings showers
  • Warmer days ahead next week

Tonight: A few spot sprinkles can’t be ruled out this evening. Temperatures only fall to 40° overnight.

Saturday: Watch for patchy fog as you head out early! While I am forecasting rain this weekend, thankfully, the daytime will stay dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be chilly in the upper 40s. By the evening, watch for light rain to move in. The rain won’t be as heavy as what we experienced Thursday night into Friday morning, but many will accumulate another 0.10″.

What’s Next: A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but the daytime will be dry. Watch for another system to clip up Sunday night that could again bring isolated showers. Next week brings many more warmer days.

