Clementine’s ice cream offers holiday flavors

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Clementine’s is betting folks want something a little cooler for Christmas this year.

The ice cream chain is introducing five holiday flavors. Among them is a specialty apple latke-flavored ice cream for Hannukkah, along with a sweet noodle Kugel flavor.

Other flavors include candy cane lane, brown butter brownie, red velvet cupcake, and vegan sugar cookie. The holiday flavors are available at all eight Clementine’s locations.

They also have gifts and events going on this month as well.

