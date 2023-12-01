Surprise Squad
Body found near the Chubb Trail at Lone Elk Park

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Officers are investigating after a dead body was found near Lone Elk Park Friday evening.

Officers with the West County Precinct responded to a call for a suspicious death in the area of 1 Lone Elk Park Road. The officers discovered the body of an adult man near the Chubb Trail.

Detectives are responding to the area to conduct their investigation.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

