WANTED: Suspect took Metrobus to gas station to commit carjacking, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say took a Metrobus to a QuikTrip (QT) gas station in South City before committing a carjacking.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on November 17. Police say a man left his car running while he was putting air in his tires at the QT on Kingshighway near Fyler when the suspect put an AR-15 rifle to his back. The suspect then got into the victim’s 2008 red Chrysler 300 and drove off. The car, with Missouri license plate #NK8C3U, has not been found.

Thursday, officers released surveillance photos of the suspect that were captured while they were on a Metrobus right before committing the carjacking. Authorities believe they got off at the Kingshighway and Fyler stop.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say took a Metrobus to a QuikTrip (QT) gas station in South City where he then committed a carjacking. (SLMPD)

Police are searching for a suspect who they say took a Metrobus to a QuikTrip (QT) gas station in South City where he then committed a carjacking. (SLMPD)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.