U.S. Navy gives local students a virtual reality experience

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The U.S. Navy visited Affton High School Wednesday to give students a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience.

Students navigated a mission using a steering wheel and throttle system that replicates the sensation of piloting a high-speed Navy boat. Once finished, participants moved to the debriefing station, where they received feedback and a performance grade.

While at the school, the Navy also shared information about their ROTC scholarship program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.

