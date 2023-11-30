U.S. Navy gives local students a virtual reality experience

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The U.S. Navy visited Affton High School Wednesday to give students a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience.

Students navigated a mission using a steering wheel and throttle system that replicates the sensation of piloting a high-speed Navy boat. Once finished, participants moved to the debriefing station, where they received feedback and a performance grade.

While at the school, the Navy also shared information about their ROTC scholarship program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.