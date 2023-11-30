Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.(Toyota)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model in the United States that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0L gas engine to a 2.4L diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
Police are searching Michael Hunter, 20, of Belleville and Scorian Cortez Johnson, Jr. ,21, of...
Two persons of interest wanted in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Cahokia Heights
Generic Gavel
POLICE: St. Louis Co. man sold fentanyl that killed twin brothers

Latest News

The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat
Pedestrian killed generic
74-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing NB 61 on foot
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman
File Graphic
Three in custody after St. Charles County Police find victim of enslaved labor, investigation ongoing