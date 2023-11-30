Surprise Squad
Three in custody after St. Charles County Police find victim of enslaved labor, investigation ongoing

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Three people are in custody facing numerous charges after an investigation by St. Charles County Police led to a victim of enslaved labor, a source confirms to First Alert 4.

Police and crime scene technicians spent much of the day on Wednesday at a home on Highway D in Defiance. A source tells First Alert 4 that the people living at the home are accused in the human trafficking investigation.

The victim, a man from India, came to the U.S. under false pretenses and was forced into enslaved labor by the suspects, the source said. They’re also accused of severely beating the victim.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch is expected to announce charges and further details at a 1 p.m. news conference.

The investigation could lead to more victims, as investigators are seeking anyone with additional information to step forward.

This story will be updated.

