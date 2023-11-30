Shrewsbury officers recognized after they found girl, 6, with meth in her system who had been wandering around Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police say they recently found a 6-year-old girl who had wandering on a street in Shrewsbury, wearing no shirt or shoes and with meth in her system.

A good samaritan found the girl wandering near the 7100 block of Weil and dialed 911. When officers arrived, they found the girl next to the person who called 911. The girl was not wearing a shirt or shoes. The person who called 911 did not know the girl’s name or where she lived.

Police say the girl was crying and told them her mother had left and she had no idea where she was. The girl eventually showed officers where she lived; officers went to the front door of the apartment and saw a front window was broken and the door unlocked. Officers say they knocked and got no answer, and then went inside and found that nobody was home. However, a children’s show was on a bedroom TV, and a loaded gun was found next to the bed. Police say they also found meth and a glass pipe with drug residue.

The child’s mother then returned to the apartment, claiming she had been on the back porch of the apartment, but officers say they earlier searched that area and did not see her. The mother was arrested and charged with child endangerment. A drug screening showed the child had meth and amphetamine in her system.

Tuesday, Sgt. Tommy Fotlz, Crpl. Brian Koenig and Officer Brian Tran were awarded the Chief’s Commendation Award.

