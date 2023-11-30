Rain On The Way, Heaviest Thursday Evening-Night

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry Through The Morning Drive

A Few Scattered Showers Possible Thursday Late AM-Afternoon

Widespread & Steady Rain Moves In Thursday Evening-Overnight

Rain Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon, though they will be scattered with some dry time during the day. However, in the evening widespread and steady rain will move in making for soggy weather Thursday night into Friday morning. The rain will taper off to some drizzle and spotty showers right as the Friday morning commute begins. That should help minimize the impact on the morning drive, but the roads will be wet and there will be puddles and ponding. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely.

What’s Next: While this week will see temperatures in the 50s, it is a bit active as well. Watch for some low-end rain chances over the weekend and again next Tuesday.

