Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Rain On The Way, Heaviest Thursday Evening-Night

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Through The Morning Drive
  • A Few Scattered Showers Possible Thursday Late AM-Afternoon
  • Widespread & Steady Rain Moves In Thursday Evening-Overnight

Rain Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon, though they will be scattered with some dry time during the day. However, in the evening widespread and steady rain will move in making for soggy weather Thursday night into Friday morning. The rain will taper off to some drizzle and spotty showers right as the Friday morning commute begins. That should help minimize the impact on the morning drive, but the roads will be wet and there will be puddles and ponding. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely.

7 Day Forecast

What’s Next: While this week will see temperatures in the 50s, it is a bit active as well. Watch for some low-end rain chances over the weekend and again next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview
Overnight pursuit following attempted carjacking in north St. Louis ends near Riverview, five arrested
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

Latest News

Wonderful Wednesday, Rain Likely Thursday-Friday
Nov 28 afternoon forecast
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow