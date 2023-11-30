Rain Chances Ramp Up Today, Heaviest Rain Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry Through the Morning Drive

Few Scattered Showers Possible Late Morning-Afternoon

Widespread & Steady Rain Moves In Late This Evening-Overnight

Rain Today & Friday: Watch for scattered showers to move into our area late this morning through the afternoon. But widespread, steady, heavier rain is likely from late this evening into early Friday morning. Current indications are that the rain will taper quickly as the Friday morning commute begins. That should help decrease the impact on tomorrow’s morning drive, but roads will be wet and there will be puddles and ponding. We expect widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″.

What’s Next: After Friday’s rain chance, temperatures in the extended forecast remain near normal with highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s. We slip into a bit of an active pattern from this weekend into early next work-week with a low chance of a few showers every couple of days.

