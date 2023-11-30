Surprise Squad
Rain Chances Ramp Up Today, Heaviest Rain Tonight

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Through the Morning Drive
  • Few Scattered Showers Possible Late Morning-Afternoon
  • Widespread & Steady Rain Moves In Late This Evening-Overnight

Rain Today & Friday: Watch for scattered showers to move into our area late this morning through the afternoon. But widespread, steady, heavier rain is likely from late this evening into early Friday morning. Current indications are that the rain will taper quickly as the Friday morning commute begins. That should help decrease the impact on tomorrow’s morning drive, but roads will be wet and there will be puddles and ponding. We expect widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″.

7 Day Forecast

What’s Next: After Friday’s rain chance, temperatures in the extended forecast remain near normal with highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s. We slip into a bit of an active pattern from this weekend into early next work-week with a low chance of a few showers every couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

