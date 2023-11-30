Surprise Squad
Porch pirates return to South City to steal packages & holiday gifts

South City residents say thieves have hit their neighborhood ahead of the holiday shopping season.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents say thieves have hit their neighborhood ahead of the holiday shopping season. Many of their packages have been stolen within the last week.

“We got a TV stand taken,” said homeowner Adam Lowery. “We got notice it had been delivered, and then we saw that it wasn’t there.”

A neighbor posted a video of her package being swiped from her Lafayette Square home days before Thanksgiving. A person is seen taking the box and then riding off on a bike.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police is advising online shoppers to think smart when getting packages delivered.

“When expecting a package, make every effort to get the package inside as soon as possible. If you can’t do it, see if a family member or trusted neighbor can retrieve the package,” Sgt. Charles Wall said. “If you know that you’ll be late retrieving the package, see if it can be delivered to a local retailer or ensure that it needs to be signed for.”

Governor Mike Parson recently signed legislation that makes stealing a package from someone’s porch a Class E Felony.

“We just gonna ride it out like it’s hurricane season,” Lowery said. “They’re ready. It’s that time of year.”

People are opting out of home deliveries and are using Amazon lockers instead. It serves as an alternative to keep them safe at a self-service location.

Lowery told First Alert 4 he has installed a new home surveillance system specifically to keep an eye on his deliveries.

“Gotta fight the good fight.”

