Owner of Railway Exchange owes contractors $4 million

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The owner of the Railway Exchange Building has been slapped with paying $4 million of dollars it owes several contractors.

Tuesday, The Eastern Missouri Court of Appeals ruled the troubled building’s owners, Hudson Holdings, based in Florida, have unpaid bills.

According to Court Documents, in 2017, Hudson Holdings bought the Railway Exchange building, a parking garage next to it and a surface parking lot for nearly $30 million. The court found Hudson Holdings stopped paying contractors.

“Blow it up or let’s fix it because it’s unfair to the people who are left downtown,” said Danielle Slupicki, who’s lived in Downtown St. Louis for roughly two years. “It’s been nothing but drama, lighting it on fire, the homeless people breaking in, it’s an eyesore, it’s disgusting.”

She says each day, she walks past an eyesore.

There was a fire in the Railway Exchange building in October, along with a string of other problems -- from crime to squatters.

The building used to be the Famous-Barr and Macy’s department stores and has been sitting vacant for nearly a decade since then.

The City of St. Louis condemned it earlier this year, which is why the steel plates are being installed.

“Getting a building like this protected is so important is because now that people are in the right frame of mind to take us to the next level in downtown development,” said Kurt Weigle with Greater St. Louis Inc. “This building is clearly a landmark here in St. Louis people have wonderful memories in this building, being around this building.”

Marius Bleszynski is an architect and works downtown. He believes the building is an irreplaceable treasure.

“It’s not an eyesore; it’s something of value,” said Bleszynski. “It does fit the historic look of downtown. It has been part of it for more than 100 years.”

Slupicki wants the building gone -- or redeveloped immediately.

“Well then, let’s revamp it to make it add value. Right now, it’s not adding value to anyone. It doesn’t look like something that we’re proud of,” said Slupicki.

“The City of St. Louis remains committed to ensuring we mitigate any public safety concerns in vacant buildings like the railway exchange. Through a collaboration with the building division, fire department, and downtown partners we have secured access to the building with steel plates and have performed thorough testing to ensure our first responders can still access the building if necessary,” wrote the city in a statement.

