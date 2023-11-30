O’Fallon man indicted, accused of distributing, possessing child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from O’Fallon, Mo. was indicted Wednesday and accused of coercing two underage girls into sending him images of child pornography, as well as the statutory rape of one of the girls.

According to a release from the courts, Andrew Haller, 33, was indicted on two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Authorities say Haller was initially charged on November 14 after a complaint was filed. According to charging documents, the FBI received a tip about Haller in October, alleging that a 15-year-old girl had met and communicated with him via Tumblr and Telegram, and sent him nude pictures after he requested them.

The second alleged victim is also 15. A motion seeking Haller’s detention until trial says he traveled out of state to meet her. The indictment accuses Haller of the statutory rape of that girl.

“It is common for child predators to lurk and prey where children spend time interacting with others on the internet. It is no different in the physical world,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “When it comes to online child exploitation, we need our children to know they are the victims and are not in trouble with the law so they feel comfortable telling a trusted adult.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Hayes is prosecuting the case.

The FBI investigated the case and is asking for information relevant to the investigation of Andrew Haller or any potential victims to contact the FBI.

