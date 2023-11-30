Molina told Spanish language broadcast program he’ll be special advisor for Cardinals in 2024, report says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Yadier Molina will not be a full-time coach for the Cardinals in 2024 and will instead take on a lesser role, a report said Thursday.

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPN, Molina told the Spanish language radio program “Grandes en los Deportes” that he let the idea go that he would be a full-time coach for the Cardinals in 2024 due to family matters. In place of that, he will be a special advisor with planned visits to the team.

Rojas, who is a host of the radio show, also said Molina reiterated that his long-term plan is to be a manager in the Major Leagues and that he is preparing for that.

The two-time world champion, 10-time All-Star, and 9-time Gold Glove winner retired in 2022 after playing his entire career with the Cardinals.

