Molina told Spanish language broadcast program he’ll be special advisor for Cardinals in 2024, report says

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, right, waves, as he and teammate Albert Pujols (5) are...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, right, waves, as he and teammate Albert Pujols (5) are honored during a ceremony before the start of the Cardinals' final regular season baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. Pujols and Molina have said they plan to retire at the conclusion of this season. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Yadier Molina will not be a full-time coach for the Cardinals in 2024 and will instead take on a lesser role, a report said Thursday.

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPN, Molina told the Spanish language radio program “Grandes en los Deportes” that he let the idea go that he would be a full-time coach for the Cardinals in 2024 due to family matters. In place of that, he will be a special advisor with planned visits to the team.

Rojas, who is a host of the radio show, also said Molina reiterated that his long-term plan is to be a manager in the Major Leagues and that he is preparing for that.

The two-time world champion, 10-time All-Star, and 9-time Gold Glove winner retired in 2022 after playing his entire career with the Cardinals.

