Metro East nonprofit lines roadways with American flags ahead of young Army soldier being laid to rest

WOOD RIVER (KMOV) -- Dozens of volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon lining parts of Route 111 in Wood River with American flags, as Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Epley is welcomed home this week to be laid to rest.

According to his obituary, Epley, 25, died while stationed in California. It states he was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the Army, one of his primary passions along with disk golf. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Jeff Hastings, creator of The Flagman’s Mission Continues, lines procession routes across the Midwest for families of active duty military members who pass away. His group led the effort Wednesday, placing hundreds of 6-foot flags along the route.

“They’re going to remember the flags,” he said. “They may not remember much of anything else, but they will remember the flags, and that’s why we do this.”

Bill Thaler volunteered his time to help the group, a 20-year Air Force veteran himself. The cause, along with the pride the route brings to families buried in grief, is rewarding, he said.

“The praise we get from the families...it’s not us, it’s the community that does it, just makes it all worth it,” he said. “In my years of service, I’ve been to many funerals and seen many deaths of other military members. This is my way of paying it forward. in my retired years.”

According to the obituary, in celebration of Epley’s life, visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

The funeral procession will leave Pitchford Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, and travel south on Route 111 toward South Roxana. The procession will turn left on Wagon Wheel Road and make another left on Cemetery Road. The procession will enter the cemetery via the north outer road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mission 22, 694 North Larch Street, Unit 910, Sisters, Oregon 97759-0769 or online at giving@mission22.com. They will also be accepted at the funeral home.

