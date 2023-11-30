Metro adding 50+ bus drivers, boosting frequency, reliability of some routes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leaders with Bi-State Development (BSD) and Metro Transit say changes are on the way for MetroBus riders frustrated with no-shows and timeliness issues. The update comes after years of efforts from the agency to boost bus driver applications and ridership.

More than 50 drivers are expected to be added to the current count of 556, according to Charles Stewart, Jr., Executive Director of Metro Transit. Stewart says he’s expecting 609 of the 635 budgeted positions to be filled in the new year.

“The things we have been doing are working,” Stewart said. “We’re seeing a surge in the number of operators applying.”

In a BSD Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Stewart said several efforts from BSD have made this bump in drivers possible, including a $5,000 sign-on bonus, overall pay increases, training workshops and working directly with the area’s Metro workers’ union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788.

Metro Transit also recently held a hiring event in August in an effort to boost recruitment numbers.

The addition of more than 50 drivers is expected to put MetroBus in a surplus of required drivers, according to Stewart, potentially easing the minds of riders who fear missing rides due to drivers calling out.

“Based on the surge that we are showing in our employment numbers, we are planning for a service change in January, and at that time, we would again focus on frequency and on better service to the areas that we are already covering.”

Stewart says the Metro’s recruitment efforts are paying off, but the numbers are not yet high enough to bring previously cut routes back, only improve the routes in communities currently being served.

“As we move forward next year in March with subsequent service changes, we will again look at our abilities...in terms of adding additional services at some point.”

Concerns from several riders stem from service cuts as recent as this Summer. Robert Lacroix is temporarily using the MetroBus system to get around town and says, while the service cuts haven’t impacted his commute, some current bus routes are not trustworthy.

“Most of the time, [routes] are perfect, will get you there on time,” Lacroix says. “This other route, half the time the bus doesn’t show up, day or night.”

“I’ve even been left at a bus stop waiting until 3 a.m. once. I’d like to see some improvements there,” Lacroix says. “Some of these routes that are 45-minute or hour-long waits, maybe these new drivers can make them 15- or 30-minute waits.”

Data from BSD details how bus ridership in the Bi-State is down more than 1% from last year and on-time performance is also down more than 1%, with leaders saying there is likely a correlation between the numbers.

You can learn more about applying for a job on the Metro Transit website.

