Man sentenced to prison after striking St. Charles officer with his car while avoiding arrest

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after hitting a St. Charles police officer with his car while trying to avoid being arrested and being a felon with a gun.

Officers found Ameer Raff-Covington, 32, passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a Waffle House in July 2022. The man previously had a dispute with a waitress at the restaurant, and officers were called to the scene.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Raff-Covington gave a false date of birth and Social Security number. Police told him he was under arrest, but he did not comply and put the vehicle in reverse, hitting an officer’s knee and pinning him between two vehicles.

Raff-Covington also hit two vehicles and two Ameren electrical boxes. Officers then held him at gunpoint and got him out of the vehicle.

A stolen Glock handgun was found in his vehicle. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to a total of 63 months in prison.

