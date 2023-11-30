Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man sentenced to decade in prison for robbing Boost Mobile store

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison on Thursday for his role in robbing a Boost Mobile store in 2021 in St. Louis County.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp ordered Damonta Bridges spend 11 years and 5 months in prison following a guilty plea in August to counts of robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Another person convicted in the case, Kadijah McFadden, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in September. She pleaded guilty in December 2022 to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, McFadden and Bridges on Aug. 9, 2021 entered the Boost Mobile store in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road and McFadden pointed a gun at employees and demanded cash. Prosecutors said about $630 and cellphones were taken in the robbery.

Both were arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 after McFadden picked up Bridges in a SUV she carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day. After the vehicle was spotted by police, Bridges threw a gun out of the window. They were apprehended after the vehicle crashed, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
Police are searching Michael Hunter, 20, of Belleville and Scorian Cortez Johnson, Jr. ,21, of...
Two persons of interest wanted in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Cahokia Heights

Latest News

Fontbonne Universtiy to cut 21 programs, 19 faculty posts
Fontbonne Universtiy to cut 21 programs, 19 faculty posts
MoDOT announces delays to work on I-55 over Union Pacific Railroad bridge
MoDOT announces delays to work on I-55 over Union Pacific Railroad bridge
MoDOT announces delays to work on I-55 over Union Pacific Railroad bridge
MoDOT announces delays to work on I-55 over Union Pacific Railroad bridge
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year