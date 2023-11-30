Man sentenced to decade in prison for robbing Boost Mobile store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison on Thursday for his role in robbing a Boost Mobile store in 2021 in St. Louis County.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp ordered Damonta Bridges spend 11 years and 5 months in prison following a guilty plea in August to counts of robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Another person convicted in the case, Kadijah McFadden, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in September. She pleaded guilty in December 2022 to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, McFadden and Bridges on Aug. 9, 2021 entered the Boost Mobile store in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road and McFadden pointed a gun at employees and demanded cash. Prosecutors said about $630 and cellphones were taken in the robbery.

Both were arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 after McFadden picked up Bridges in a SUV she carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day. After the vehicle was spotted by police, Bridges threw a gun out of the window. They were apprehended after the vehicle crashed, according to the release.

