Man missing since late August out of St. Louis City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 78-year-old veteran hasn’t been seen since late August when he was dropped off at a VA hospital.

The family of Lloyd Hargens, 78, filed a missing person’s report this week for Hargens. He was last seen on August 28 when he was dropped off at the John Cochran VA Medical Center at 915 North Grand.

Hargens is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds

Lloyd Hargens was declared a missing person on Nov. 28.
Lloyd Hargens was declared a missing person on Nov. 28.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

