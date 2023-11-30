Man missing since late August out of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 78-year-old veteran hasn’t been seen since late August when he was dropped off at a VA hospital.

The family of Lloyd Hargens, 78, filed a missing person’s report this week for Hargens. He was last seen on August 28 when he was dropped off at the John Cochran VA Medical Center at 915 North Grand.

Hargens is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds

Lloyd Hargens was declared a missing person on Nov. 28. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

